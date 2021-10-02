Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Nagarjuna Fires at Lobo For Shouting

Star Maa has recently released the promo of tonight's episode. It seems that Nagarjuna fires on Shannu, Siri, and Lobo. Nagarjuna tells Shannu to eat chill and tells Shannu that he is just chit chating and doing nothing in the glasshouse. And tells Siri to play her own game instead of distracting Shannu. Nagarjuna mentions that Jessie is suffering because of them. Later, Lobo gets left and right from Nagarjuna as he gives back an answer by accepting his mistake. Nagarjuna shows the video where Lobo shouts at Priya, then Lobo accepts his mistake and says sorry to Nagarjuna.

It seems that Nagarjuna is full-on fire. Anyway, let’s see if Shannu and Siri at least start playing from now. Shannu and Siri are always seen gossiping about other contestants, and viewers slammed Shannu for playing with double standards. The nominated contestants for this week’s elimination are Sunny, Priya, Ravi, Lobo, Siri, RJ Kajal, Anee Master, and Natraj Master. As per voting results, Sunny, Priya, Ravi, Lobo, and Siri are in the safe zone. The danger zone contestants are RJ Kajal, Anee Master, and Natraj Master. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers are expecting Natraj Master might get an exit pass.