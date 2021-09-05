Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Nagarjuna Asks Shannu To Tell His Signature Dialogue On Stage

Finally, the wait is over. The entertainment channel Star Maa is going to telecast the popular Telugu Reality show Bigg Boss season 5 today, September 5, 2021. The shoot of the show for the pilot episode began on Saturday evening and it started with Host Nagarjuna’s entry with two songs, as per the buzz.

Later, all the contestants were asked to enter the Bigg Boss glass house either with entry songs or by presenting their AVs. Coming to Shanmukh Jaswanth, he is one of the most popular celebrities participating this season. He is the top-rated contestant as he has 1.7 million followers on Instagram and almost 4 million subscribers on YouTube.

Shannu is said to have entered the Bigg Boss house by performing 'Who are you’ song from ‘1 Nenokkadine’ movie. As per the latest buzz, after his dance, Nagarjuna asked him to say his signature dialogue ‘Arey entra idhi’ and then enter the house. This dialogue had grabbed a huge fan following for Shanmukh Jaswanth during the early days of his career.

Talking about the dialogue, to know whether Shanmukh says the dialogue in front of the host Nagarjuna is to be watched in the episode itself. For more updates about Bigg Boss Telugu show, keep following Sakshi Post.

