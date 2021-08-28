Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Makers Plan unusual And Wild Tasks This Season

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has been in the news for a long time now. Fans are excited and are waiting for their favourite reality show to come back soon. As we know, the show is set to start airing from September 5, 6 pm on Star Maa. Promos were released for the same, featuring Host and Telugu star Akkineni Nagarjuna.

The makers have not yet revealed the names of the celebrities that are going to enter Bigg Boss this season, but the names include Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Anchor Lobo, VJ Sunny, Anee Master, and Lahari Shari. Apart from that, we also have Anchor Varshini, Jabardasth Priyanka, Deepak Saroj, and few other names on the list.

As we can see the excitement level is too high and the makers are also trying everything to hook the audience, this season. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is going to be different when compared to the previous seasons. Recently we also saw the news that this time Telugu Bigg Boss will have an OTT version as well. The makers were planning to come up with the 24x7 livestream on the internet. It will either air on Hotstar or Star Maa is likely to have a deal with another OTT platform.

Now the buzz is that this time, the show will bring us some really bizarre tasks. Along with the regular tasks requiring physical strength and other typical tasks, we will also see some fresh yet bizarre tasks in Bigg Boss 5. This can include pouring out the swimming pool water and the one doing it in the least amount of time, wins. There are lots of violent and unusual tasks in store, this time.