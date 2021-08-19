Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Has Just Three Big Names, Check Full List of Contestants

The newest season of Bigg Boss Telugu is in the works and will start airing really soon. The audience is waiting for an announcement on the contestants of BB Telugu 5. The show has a huge fanbase and everyone is eagerly waiting for season 5 to start.

According to the sources, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will start airing on September 5. The promo with Akkineni Nagarjuna was released on August 14. Many names have come forward and are in speculation of entering the Bigg Boss 5 house.

Names like Navya Swamy, Anchor Varshini, Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anee Master, Lobo, and RJ Kajal have come forward. Other celebrities including Navya Swamy, Aata Sandeep, and Sunny VJ were also in the anticipation of taking part but it didn’t happen.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Highest Paid Contestants

Out of all the celebrities’ entering the Bigg Boss house, the most famous ones are Anchor Varshini, Anchor Ravi, and Shanmukh Jaswanth. These three are the top contestants that are set to participate in BBT5. But apart from them, no one has gotten the audience excited. There are some really unpopular names coming up this time which has left the viewers thinking about how the season is going to be?

Also Read: Two Top Contestants Drop Out of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 In The Last Minute Despite High Remuneration

Speculations are that the makers and Star Maa are purposefully choosing these names. Many times not so popular celebrities taking part in Bigg Boss end up making the show a fun one. They grab the audience's attention with their antics and personality. It will be interesting to watch Bigg Boss Telugu 5.