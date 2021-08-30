Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Grand Launch: Top Tollywood Actors Chief Guests

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Grand Launch: The fifth season of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu will premiere on Star Maa on September 5th, as we previously reported. For the third time, King Nagarjuna is hosting the show. The big premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 will take place on September 5th at 6 p.m. and will last around six hours.

The Telugu version of Bigg Boss 5 will air at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 p.m. on weekends. According to the reports, preparations are well underway. According to rumours, the producers of Bigg Boss are planning to bring in some celebrity personalities as special guests for the Nagarjuna-hosted programme.

Although this information has yet to be validated, it has become a hot issue in the film industry. Actors Nani, NTR Jr, and Ram Charan are reportedly being called by the show's producers and Star Maa. They are set to appear as special guests to promote their respective flicks, RRR and Tuck Jagadish, according to reports.

The show's contestants are believed to include Anchor Ravi, Priya, RJ Kajal, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Lobo, Lahari Shari, Sarayu, Maanas of Koilamma fame, VJ Sunny, and Annie Master. However, the Bigg Boss 5 Telugu show's final list of contestants has yet to be officially released.

The 18 participants on Bigg Boss 5 Telugu will come from all walks of life and will be confined inside the house for up to 100 days.