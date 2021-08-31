Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Final Confirmed and Back-Up Contestants List

We are just a few days away from the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 on Star Maa. The show will start airing on September 5 and the premiere episode will air at 6 pm. Then as you know, the weekly episodes will follow with host Nagarjuna coming for Weekend episodes.

Fans have waited for a long time to see the full contestants list and they cannot control their excitement anymore. Many names have made the buzz and were said to be entering the Bigg Boss house but we finally have our confirmed list here. The makers are preparing for an unlikely event and in case anything goes off-track, they will be prepared. That is why along with the final list, they have also approached backup contestants.

Names like Lahari Shari, Anee Master, Raghu Master, Esha Chawla, Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Siri Hanumanth, Model Jaswanth Kumar, Swetha Varma, RJ Kajal, Uma Devi, Nikhil, and few others were there in the news for quite some time. Not all of them will be participating in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 but some of them are going to enter.

Unlikely situations arise where the contestant has to leave suddenly. No matter what the reason is, in case a contestant has to leave the Bigg Boss house suddenly, the makers will have backup contestants.

Here is the confirmed Contestants List

Jaswanth Padala Anchor Ravi Hey Siri Shanmukh Jaswanth Swetha Varma Anee Master VJ Sunny RJ Kajal Lahari Shari Priyanka Singh Manas Priya Anchor Lobo Nikhil Anchor Varshini Deepak Saroj

Here are the Backup contestants

Vishwa Sarayu Uma Devi Priyanka Raman Nataraj Master

Well, of course, there can be some last-minute changes to this list. We will soon get to know all the names on Sunday when Bigg Boss Telugu is back with season 5.