Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Who is Nagarjuna’s Controversial Co-Host?

The hit reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is going to start in some time and the audience can’t wait for it. They are excited as ever and are waiting for the new season to start as soon as possible. As we know, Bigg Boss 5 will start on September 5 and once again we have Nagarjuna back as the host. But what you might not know is that he will be joined by another host as well.

Yes, this year the makers have called Ariyana Glory of Bigg Boss season 4 to host one segment of the new season. She will be coming to host Bigg Boss Buzz. It is expected to be controversial and very spicy. Her presence will definitely intimidate the contestants.

She is not a permanent addition to the show. Nagarjuna will be the main host like last year. Ariyana is only coming in to host one segment. The makers have much in store for the audience.

Names like Lahari Shari, Anee Master, Raghu Master, Esha Chawla, Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Siri Hanumanth, Swetha Varma, RJ Kajal, Uma Devi, Nikhil, and few others are set to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. Catch the episodes from September 5 onwards on Star Maa.