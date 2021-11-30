Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants Rush To Medical Room: Deets Inside

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is heading towards the grand finale. The show organisers have announced a ticket to the finale task for the contestants.

Yes, there are seven contestants in the house. Everyone is trying their best to win the ticket to finale task. The finale task is that the contestants have to stand on an iceberg. Whoever stands for a long time will win the task.

As per the buzz, Sunny, Priyanka, Sunny, and Sreerama Chandra were rushed to Bigg Boss medical room, as there was no movement in their legs after standing on the ice for long. So far, there’s no official health report about what they are doing at the moment. We will keep you posted as soon as we hear from our sources.

