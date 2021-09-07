Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Bigg Boss Took Contestant's Luggage to Send Him Out Even Before Elimination?

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu season has already garnered a lot of interest with the first episode because Bigg Boss is on roll to entertain the audience. Not to mention, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has got mixed reactions so far.

It is being said that there's no good viewership to Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 due to new faces in the house. The nomination process of last night has been pretty entertaining to the viewers.

Looks like Bigg Boss contestant Vishwa has managed to grab eyeballs with his performance in the house. We have heard from our reliable sources that Bigg Boss is said to have given some tough competition to Bigg Boss contestant Vishwa.

Guess what? Bigg Boss also took his whole luggage from the house. Rumors mills are buzzing that Is Bigg Boss is planning to kick him out of the house even before elimination. It is too early to talk about it.

All our doubts will be cleared with tonight's episode. Can't wait to watch Bigg Boss strategy for Vishwa. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss updates.