Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants With High Elimination Chances

Bigg Boss Telugu has earned good TRP ratings since the launch of season 5. The contestants of the house are in full swing and entertaining the audience with fights, comedy, and gossips. According to the latest episode, Sunny, Siri, Ravi, Kajal, Lobo, Priya, Anee Master, and Natraj Master are on the nominations list.

Of all the contestants nominated for eliminations this week, the Bigg Boss audience is expecting either Anee Master or Natraj Master might leave the house.

According to the unofficial voting trends, Sunny has the highest amount of positive votes from the Bigg Boss viewers.

While Siri, Priya, Ravi, and Kajal got a good amount of votes and are in the safe zone, Anee Master, Lobo, and Natraj Master are getting very fewer votes which are pushing them into the danger zone.

Coming to the danger zone contestants, BB viewers expect that Anee Master will be saved by the audience and the show makers. There are also high chances for Lobo and Natraj Master to get eliminated from the Bigg Boss glasshouse.

Let’s wait till the weekend episode to know who the fourth person will be to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.