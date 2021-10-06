Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants Corner Shannu And Jessie

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is now on in full swing. The contestants are providing some good content and entertainment which has grabbed the attention of the small screen audience, who seem to be showing interest in watching the show. The show is getting good TRP ratings.

From the last three days, it seems like contestants are attacking Shannu, Siri, and Jessie. After the nomination task, Shannu and Sreerama Chandra got into a heated argument. From this week's nomination, it has become clear to the audience that there are three groups in the glass house.

Netizens say that Shannu is unnecessarily getting into fights with other contestants for the sake of Jessie and Siri. A few of them say that Shannu has started his game this week after knowing the true colors of the other contestants.

In every season, there will be one group that is targeted by other contestants. It is worth mentioning here that this particular group provides good content to the show and the channel also tries to save them. Now in season 5, viewers are of the view that Sreerama Chandra group is targeting Shannu's group. Do you think Shanmukh Jaswanth is being cornered in the house for no reason?