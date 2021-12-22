Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant Siri's Shocking Comments on Shannu

In an interview with Bigg Boss Buzz, BBT5 finalist Siri opened up about Shannu's possessiveness.

Siri said that even outside the Bigg Boss house if Shannu doesn't like a person, he will not allow his friends to take videos. In the house, he was very connected to me, so he showed all his affection towards me, she said.

Siri also spoke about her best connection in the house. She said that Shannu, Jessi, and Ravi are her best connections.

When asked to choose between Chotu and Shannu, Siri said that Chotu is her first priority because he came first into my life, and Shannu is priority as her best friend.

