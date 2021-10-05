Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Check Nominated Contestants' Vote Count

The makers of TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 5 conducted the nomination process for week 5 in a unique way. Yesterday’s nomination process was one of the best in the history of Bigg Boss Telugu. Viewers thoroughly enjoyed it. Though the Bigg Boss audience witnessed personal nominations earlier, Bigg Boss never revealed to the contestants about the housemates who nominated them.

Also Read: BBT5: Nagarjuna May Show Red Card To Shannu For His Rude Behaviour?

In yesterday’s episode, each contestant went into the confession room and nominated housemates they wished to see eliminated from the house. After the nomination process was completed, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to stand up while displaying the pictures of contestants who nominated them.

The list of nominated contestants for eviction this week includes Ravi, Sunny, Vishwa, Shamukh, Jessie, Lobo, Priya, Hamida and Maanas.

Of the nominated contestants, as per the unofficial voting trends, Shanmukh got the highest votes. While Ravi, Sunny, Maanas and Priya are in the safe zone but Jessie, Vishwa, Lobo and Hamida are said to have earned very less votes and are in the danger zone as of today. Bigg Boss viewers expect that Lobo or Hamida would get eliminated this week.