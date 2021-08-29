Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Audience Unhappy With Star Maa

Bigg Boss Telugu will be back with Season 5 on September 5th at 6 pm. This will be the Grand Premiere of the show with regular episodes airing from the next day at a different time. Star Maa also announced the timing for the episodes from Monday. The Nagarjuna hosted show will air at 10 pm from Monday to Friday with a different time for the Weekend episode.

According to the announcement by Star Maa, the timing for regular episodes will be 10 pm (Monday to Friday) and on Weekend with Nagarjuna, it will be 9 pm. The eliminations will obviously happen during this time. Fans are not really happy about this schedule.

Now the Bigg Boss fans are saying that this is not good timing. 10 pm is too late and it will definitely affect the TVR ratings. There is no issue with the 9 pm slot for Weekend episodes as it is considered as the best time slot plus you have Nagarjuna as the host. He is enough to grab the audience’s attention. But the regular episodes and the ratings for that might be in trouble as at the same time NTR will be hosting ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ (Crorepati) on Gemini TV. It will be a tough fight for ratings.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Makers Plan unusual And Wild Tasks This Season

Fans are now requesting Star Maa to consider the timing and if possible, change it to the 9 pm slot. We will have to wait and see if the channel makes the change for Bigg Boss 5 or not.

Meanwhile talking about the contestants for this season, we have Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Priya, RJ Kajal, Anchor Lobo, Lahari Shari, Sarayu, Maanas, VJ Sunny, Jabardasth Priyanka, and Anne Master entering the house. As we can see the excitement level is too high and the makers are also trying everything to hook the audience, this season. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is going to be different when compared to the previous seasons.