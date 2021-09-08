Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Anee Master On Fire

Hey Bigg Boss, Telugu viewers are bored of watching fun in the Bigg Boss house and waiting for any high drama or fight? Then here we go. Anee Master and Jaswanth are back to fight. Yes, Anee Master fires on Jaswanth for his attitude towards her. It is not that big a matter to fight, but as it is Bigg Boss house, it does not matter whether it is a small issue or a big issue. Nonetheless, Jaswanth is the only contestant who has clashes with every other contestant. In the nomination task, Jaswanth has fought with Vishwa and Hamida for no reason.

Anyway, Jaswanth's attitude and aggression might eliminate him this week as he was nominated for first-week elimination. According to netizens' review on Jaswanth, they say that he is showing an unnecessary attitude and getting hyper for no reason, where he is losing the vote bank. A section of the audience are irritated with Jawanth and they say that he will definitely get an exit pass for his week. Anyway, let us wait and watch the complete episode tonight to find out what exactly happened. What is your opinion on Jaswanth?

The nominated contestants for this week's eliminations are Anchor Ravi, Sarayu, RJ Kajal, Hamida, Maanas, and Jaswanth. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.