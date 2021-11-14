Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Anchor Prashanthi Comments On Shannu

Prashanthi is one of the most popular stars on small screen. She won the hearts of the audiences with her anchoring skills and now she is acting in a serial as well. She is doing a negative role in a serial on top channel. The actress stays active on social media. Recently, in an Instagram Live, she spoke on different issues.

She answered questions asked by her fans. To one of the questions on Bigg Boss reality show, she answered that she knows all the contestants who stepped into Bigg Boss house this time. She said that people should vote to the contestants who are playing the game but not based on their following. It looks like Prashanthi is indirectly hinting that Shannu is not playing game.

Here are some of the stunning pics of Prashanthi.

It is all known knowledge that Shanmukh Jaswanth is one of the most popular contestants in the BB house. He enjoys an incredible fan following. Currently, there are ten contestants in the BB house. Jessie is going to walk out of the house due to his health issues.