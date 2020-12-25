Bigg Boss Telugu 4 winner Abijeet is going to spread love and happiness to his fans. Yes... A video of Abi turning as 'SantAbi' is going viral on social media. He can be seen donning Santa Claus outfits and said that he had received a lot of love from the fans during his stint in the Bigg Boss house. Now, he is going to give it back to everyone. Here is the video. Just give a look at it.

Abijeet is the winner of the most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 4. From the beginning of the show, he was called as the winner. He earned an immense fan following and fans go gaga over him.