It's been barely ten days but the situation in the Bigg Boss house seems to be changing. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is in the second week and the nomination process for the elimination in the second week inside the BB house came up with some stunning names. All the contestants in the show were asked to sit in the boat and whoever stays back in the boat for a long time will be in the safe zone. Lasya is the captain of the house and she will not participate in the game.

Gangavva was the first one who steps out of the boat and she gets nominated. Later, she is followed by Noel, Monal, Kalyani, Sohail, Amma Rajasekhar, Kumar Sai, Harika, and Abhijeet. For the first time Noel, Monal, Harika, Kalyan, Amma Rajasekhar got nominated whereas Kumar Sai, the wild card contestant got nominated on the first day of his Bigg Boss journey. While Sujatha, Divi, Akhil, Ariyana, and Mehaboob stay back in the boat.

The reality show started on September 6 with Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Abijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva as contestants. In the first week, Surya Kiran got eliminated and Kumar Sai entered the house as wild card entrant.

Let us wait and see who will be evicted out of the house this week.