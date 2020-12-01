Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is in the 13th week and just a few days left for the season to end. The contestants in the house are arguing, fighting and whatnot. In some of the episodes, we see fights whereas in some we get to see a super cool environment. Abhijeet, Ariyana, Akhil, Monal, Avinash, Harika and Sohel are the seven contestants in the house. Akkineni Nagarjuna, the host of the show called them 'Super Seven'. In the last weekend episode, he gave suggestions and warnings to the contestants and told them to play a fair game. In the last weekend, none of the contestants got eliminated from the show.

Now, in Monday's episode, as every time, nomination process took place. The contestants have to pour colour water into the containers placed in front of each person in the BB house. The housemates should give reasons and then pour water into the container. Harika nominates Abhijeet by saying that in the last week, he didn't play the task given by Bigg Boss. She also nominated Avinash and said that he didn't value the eviction free pass. After nominating Abhijeet, she broke down into tears. Later, Abhijeet also nominated Harika and said that “If you cannot understand me, nobody else will understand me.” After nomination, Harika asks Abhijeet, "Can you hug me." Immediately Abhijeet hugs Harika and now this video is going viral online.

One of the users shared the video with a caption, "Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything." Here are a few tweets.