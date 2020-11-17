Every Monday, we get to see a very hot episode of Bigg Boss. The housemates will nominate others by saying some reason. Every Monday, there will be a nomination task. In yesterday's episode, as the part of nomination task, the housemates had to pierce into the heart-shaped card that the contestants are holding with them. Akhil is the new captain of the house and he nominated Lasya as the ration manager.

Sohel nominated Harika by saying that she called him 'Waste Fellow' in the weekend episode. Harika responded to this by saying that it is her cliche word and both of them engaged in a very ugly fight. Later, Sohel commented on her height. Harika warned Sohel not to talk to her in an aggressive manner. Sohel was criticised by a few sections of netizens for body shaming Harika. One of the users wrote that "There is a lot of difference between Abhijeet and Sohel's body language. Sohel body language tells everything about his behaviour which disrespect others." Another user wrote that "Sohel is one of the vulgar contestant ever in all seasons." Here are a few tweets.