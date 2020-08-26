The reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is all set to hit television soon and the audience can’t keep calm about the show. If lockdown didn’t happen, the show makers would have launched Bigg Boss Telugu 4 sometime back in June. According to the sources, Nagarjuna was signed for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 before lockdown and he is charging Rs 8 Cr for season 4.

If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 which was supposed to air on August 30 is likely to get postponed to next month. It is learned that Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is going to be aired on September 6.

We think that there are two reasons behind the postponement of Bigg Boss show: one is Nagarjuna’s birthday which is on August 29 while the other one is to be Omkar’s Ishmart Jodi grand finale. These two reasons might have made the makers to push the show a little further.

As per the latest reports, choreographer-turned-director Amma Rajasekhar, director Surya Kiran, actress Monal Gajjar, news presenter Devi, supporting actress Karate Kalyani, singer-TV host Noel Sean, Jabardasth fame Avinash, YouTuber Gangavva, social media influencers Mehaboob Shaik, Dethadi Harika, TV host Lasya Manjunath, VJ Ariana Glory, TV actors Thanuja Puttaswamy, Syed Sohail Ryan and others are probable contestants for the show. 16 contestants are expected to enter into the house on the premiere show. Currently, they are quarantined at a private hotel in Hyderabad.