Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Here is some disappointing news for the fans. The fourth season was supposed to air by the end of this month. As per the latest reports, the new edition of Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is likely to get postponed to next month.

If reports are to be believed, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu is likely to launch in the first weekend of September. An official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.

A while back, Nagarjuna shared some of the photos from the sets of 'Bigg Boss 4'. Fans were excited about the show that would be launching soon. The teaser which was scheduled to release on August 9 got postponed.

On the other hand, the names of probable contestants who are going to enter the house of Bigg Boss are doing rounds in the social media. Reports say that singer Noel Sean and dance master Raghu are likely to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4.

Actors like Shraddha Das, Tarun, Singer Sunita, and a few others have clarified that they are not going to be part of the reality show.The exact reason behind the postponement is not known. The names of the contestants of season 4 are still under the wraps.