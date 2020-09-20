Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna Serious On Housemates

Usually, weekend episodes on Bigg Boss are going to be fun but surprisingly, this time, the Saturday episode went on a serious note completely. Nagarjuna took a serious class to all the inmates over their behavior in the Bigg Boss house.

Nagarjuna commented that the inmates are playing it very safe and are not concentrating on the game properly. He told that the housemates are expecting sympathies from the audiences. At the same time, Nagarjuna told that the inmates did not take the nominations procedure seriously.

He mentioned the names of Noel, Kalyani, Kumar Sai, and Abhijeet that they did not take the nominations seriously. He told that they all should play the game and live up to the purpose behind their entry in the Bigg Boss house.

Nagarjuna also let the inmates play a task called Hero and Zero for letting them openly speak about one another.