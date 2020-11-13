Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Most Favourite Contestant Could Get Evicted

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched reality show in India. The current season of Telugu version is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna and show buffs can’t imagine Bigg Boss without him. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 received a lukewarm response from fans and audiences alike since it’s launch. Akkineni Nagarjuna will be returning to his host duties in tomorrow episode. As you all know, he will evaluate the contestant performance of this week. That’s not all, Nagarjuna will also show an exit door to one of the contestants who has been nominated for this week eviction.

As you all might aware, Abhijeet, Harika, Sohel, Monal, Mehboob and Ariyana have been nominated this week eviction. It wouldn’t be crime if we said that Bigg Boss favourite person is likely to get eliminated this week. He is none other than Mehboob who is also strong contestants and no one beat him when it comes to physical tasks.

Mehboob is Bigg Boss favourite contestant because he was supposed to eliminate a long back. But, the makers of the show have saved him by giving a special power to Sohel during his captaincy time. One week before also Mehboob was in the danger zone but the makers of the show announced as there is no elimination. Probably, Mehboob may also escape this week elimination because reports are doing that there is no elimination this week due to Diwali festival. These all few instances that Mehboob could be Bigg Boss favourite contestant. In an unofficial poll, Mehboob is in the danger zone with fewer votes and it’s also a sign to see Mehboob eviction this Sunday. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.