Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Mehboob Elimination, Akhil Re-Entry And Other Rumours

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is in the tenth week. All the contestants in the Bigg Boss house are playing their own game. The show is full of drama. In the latest episode, Nagarjuna told the contestants that they should understand the tasks properly and should play accordingly. According to the reports, Mehaboob Dilse is most likely to get evicted from the show in tonight's episode. Mehboob is one of the strongest contestants in the house of Bigg Boss. He never steps back to perform any tasks given by Bigg Boss, especially physical tasks. Many times news broke out that Mehaboob will step out of the house, but he survived these many weeks. In the last episode, Amma Rajashekar evicted from the house. Mehboob shares a good rapport with Sohel and Akhil in the house.

In the last episode, there was much drama and everyone thought that Akhil would step out of the house. Nagarjuna asked him to pack his bags and come out. Akhil pleaded to Nagarjuna to let him stay back in the house. When Nagarjuna asks Akhil to name his best friends and enemies in the house. Akhil said Sohel and Monal are his best friends and Abhijeet, Harika, Lasya and Mehaboob are his enemies. After a couple of minutes, Nagarjuna announced that Akhil is going to be in the house. One more interesting thing is that Akhil has become the next captain of the house. Abhijeet saved from elimination. Let us wait and see who is going to step out of the house in tonight's episode.