Not many thought Kumar Sai will emerge victorious in the captaincy task that too with unassailable lead against his opponents like Harika, Amma Rajasekhar, Sujatha. Amma Rajasekhar had a fight with Sohail during the task as well.

Still, Kumar Sai managed to win and become the captain of the house. This means if he doesn't get eliminated this week then he cannot be eliminated for another week as well.

He has been on the radar of the contestants from the first day to be eliminated. Anchor Devi got eliminated last week in an unexpected way and the news about her re-entry into the house is going around.

If she comes back as wild card entry and gains more public vote than earlier with changed game plans then Kumar Sai can use her, his captain immunity to carefully plan his next strategy.

Sohail, Akhil and Abhijit might face new threat in coming days with Kumar Sai taking over the game. Let's see if that will be the case or another twist is waiting for us.