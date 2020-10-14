Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is in its sixth week and the show is going great. The contestants of the house are playing the game inorder to win the title. So far, Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani, Devi Nagavalli, Swathi Deekshith, Gangavva and Sujatha got eliminated from the show. Gangavva's elimination is self eviction. After coming out of the BB house, Gangavva is giving interviews to different portals.

Bigg Boss Season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj is interviewing all the contestants who have been eliminated from the 'Bigg Boss Season 4'. Rahul recently interviewed Gangavva who has been evicted from the house. She played her game well during her stint in the house. She has a huge fan following and now it might have been increased. In the interview, Gangavva revealed some of the shocking factors. It is said on the social media that some of the members of the Bigg Boss house showed love towards her so as to get sympathy votes from the show lovers.

To a question that who is funnier, Avinash or Amma Rajasekhar, Gangavva voted for Avinash. She said that she likes Akhil a lot compared to Divi. She also sang praises for Akhil and Monal pair. Gangavva said that Sohel is more aggressive than Mehboob. She expressed her opinion about Harika and said that she doesn't deserve to be in the BB house. To a question that who is playing the game genuinely without wearing any mask, Gangavva answered that Kumar Sai is playing the game genuinely.

Gangavva was in the Bigg Boss house for nearly five weeks and inspired many during her stint in the show. Whenever it is necessary, she used to raise her voice. Everyone wanted to see Gangavva as one of the finalists in the reality show. But she has left the house due to health problems.