Telugu audiences have been warming up to the new Bigg Boss season contestants. There have been few hiccups with some dull moments but new contestant Avinash managed to get the entertainment quotient going.

But audiences found the way Bigg Boss makers are looking to push Gangavva to extend her stay. The way she lost her laughter and will to participate in the show has made them ask Bigg Boss show producers to let her go.

In one of the episodes, she cried looking at the cameras asking permission from Bigg Boss to let her leave on Saturday. The show makers are trying to give her more comforts, in order to extend her stay.

The show producers don't want to lose her as she could connect with audiences instantly when compared to other contestants. Losing a contestant like her early means giving up on TRP battle at a time when IPL tournament starts.

In a situation, where you want all your aces to be with you, it is tough to let go off a great contestant like Gangavva with her popularity soaring up. Well, audience don't want her to suffer by stating in the house, any longer.

Going by their demand, Bigg Boss makers might have to take a tough decision. The show producers are currently being flooded with requests, hate messages, abuses, trolls and pleas to let Gangavva go on all social media sites. Let's see what they decide, during these weekend episodes.