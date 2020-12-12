Very soon, we are going to see the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 and my dear readers, this weekend we will witness last week of elimination. The show Bigg Boss is having a lot of drama and action inside the BB house. Now, the rumours are doing the rounds that Monal is going to step out of the house this week. Yes! Many times, Monal Gajjar has been nominated but she was saved by the makers of the show.

In the last weekend episode, Avinash has been evicted. After that, the show organisers received a lot of criticism for eliminating one of the best contestants of the house.

If Monal gets eliminated from the house then there will be five contestants - Ariyana, Akhil, Sohel, Harika and Abhijeet. Reports claim that Abhijeet will win the title of the show. Let us wait and see what is going to happen in the future.

After the news of Monal's eviction, came out, fans of Monal got disappointed and see how they are reacting.