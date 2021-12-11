This Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Female Contestant May Enter Dhee 14

The popular dance show, Dhee 13, has grandly finished crowning Kavya Sri as the winner. Now, the popular TV show has released the trailer for the upcoming season of "Dhee 14 Dancing Icon."

This time the show is planned with four teams: Dhee Juniors, Dhee Ladies Special, Dhee Jodi, and Dhee Champions.

As per the show rules, every team has a team leader. The small screen Jodi Sudigali Sudheer, and Reshmi, were the special attractions of the show and acted as the team leaders for five seasons.

After the release of the show trailer, it was confirmed that Sudigali Sudheer was not doing this season. The show makers roped in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Akhil Sarthak.

In the trailer, we can see Hyer Adhi and Akhil Sarthak as the team leaders and Priyamani and Ganesh Master as the judges, but there are no female team leaders. Based on sources, Rashmi will also not do this season and Monal Gajjar will replace her. Deepika Pilli may continue as the other team leader.

Also Read: Meet The Most Irritating Contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu

Based on sources, the show makers will plan a love track to generate the comedy. Deepika Pilli and Hyer Adhi are one pair, and Monal Gajjar and Akhil Sarthak will be another.

Let's wait and watch whether the show's makers rope in Monal Gajjar or not.