Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 has become one of the most-watched seasons, as we are already witnessing interesting drama every other day. Akkineni Nagarjuna is back with the fourth season of the reality show.

Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Abijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva are the contestants of this season. Among these stars, fans are now demanding from show organizers to give some screen space to Divi Vadthya.

Those who are unaware, Divi Vadthya earned wide recognition with Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi. She also featured in some movies and also enjoys a decent fan following in the Telugu states. She is one of the most familiar faces in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Some of the netizens complained on social media that they are unable to see Divi Vadthya. They are demanding to give her more screen space.

Check out the tweets for more clarity:



arey bigboss ga ee pilla notlo nundi oka maata kuda vinaledhu ra koncham chupinchara deeni kuda #DiviVadthya ,,ee roja yoga chesindi poni adaina chupincha ra #BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/Bb3Epe4eDZ — pawan kalyan (@pspkrccultfan) September 9, 2020

Amma #DiviVadthya okkasarina ni gonthu vinalani undi velle lopu aina 🙏🏼🙏🏼 #BigBossTelugu4 — srujan sagi (@SrujanSagi) September 10, 2020

Papam #DiviVadthya furniture ipoindhi house lo

Almost invisible

Hope to c her more #BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/3mDQv9E9dS — 𝓢𝓱𝔀𝓮𝓽𝓱𝓪 (@shwetha0811) September 9, 2020

The never ending wait of People not only from both the Telugu States but also from all corners of the world those who follow #BiggBossTelugu4 to see #DiviVadthya Speak something in the house continued on Day3 also..

Hope she breaks the silence beter late than Never@iamnagarjuna pic.twitter.com/eia1JXtjlx — Vr2gather (@Vr2gather_4ever) September 10, 2020

Ivvala 10 ki 10 votes #DiviVadthya ke vesya @VlCKY__264 anna kosam 😌 — 💥MASS🔥 (@UrstrulyMass_) September 10, 2020

Speculations are doing the rounds that there will be a wild entry soon into the Bigg Boss house. Mukku Avinash and Sai Kumar Pampana names are doing the rounds and they are expected to enter into the house by the end of this month.

As you all know, these seven contestants - Abhijeet, Surya Kiran, Sujatha, Mehabob, Akhil, Divya, and Gangavva are nominated for this week. It is left to see to whom Nagarjuna will show an exit door. This will be the first-week elimination of this season. If you want to support your favourite star, then why wait? Vote for your favourite contestants through the online process. The whole elimination process will ultimately depend on voting process, so vote for your star and save them from elimination.