Bigg Boss Telugu 4, which is being hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni started on September 6 and now the show is in its third week. The expectations are very high among the viewers of the show. The housemates are having a tough time dealing with each other. Devi, Lasya, Monal, Harika, Mehboob, Ariyanna, and Kumar Sai have been nominated for this week's eviction.

A lot of speculations about who is going to be out of the show and who is going to stay in the house are doing the rounds in social media. Now, a piece of news grabbed our attention. Some of the netizens are thinking in a different way. They are predicting that Devi will be out of the show but she will enter the secret room, just like Rahul Sipligunj in the previous season, she might be brought back into the house after a few episodes. Let us not decode much but wait till the weekend and see what is going to happen in the show.

On the other hand, Karate Kalyani who got evicted from the show nominated Devi Nagavalli on Sunday's episode by throwing a Bigg Bomb on her. Kalyani said that Devi is very dangerous and alerted the other housemates to be careful with Devi, she is not only smart but also influential. In the hero and zero task, she named Amma Rajasekhar as zero and further added that the housemates have avoided her after second week's nomination task.

Devi Nagavalli is one of the most popular faces in the two Telugu states. She enjoys a huge fan following. Social media buzz is that Devi Nagavalli will be one of the top five contestants in the Bigg Boss house. It's early to predict who will be the top 5 contestants of the show. Let us wait and see what happens.