Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 makers seems to have made up their mind to go for romance and for some edgy content with dances early in the show. Monal Gujjar partnered with Sohail and Harika partnered with Mehboob to dance on romantic songs.

Their performances grabbed the attention of viewers. Karate Kalyani - Amma Rajasekhar - Divi performance seemed to have one person, Divi putting in all the effort while Rajasekhar master tried his best.

Harika's performance with Mehboob got raunchy and spicy. The boldness with which Harika performed made her a fan favorite. Monal's performance worked like magic with Akhil and Abhijeet showing signs of jealousy.

Noel and Lasya as judges tried to bring the house down with their funny gestures. Finally, the show makers teased about the entry of a Joker.

Will this new contestant hold any significance like Joker from card games to flip the game on the whole? We have to wait and see.

On the whole, we can say that romance is the major usp of the show, this week and we might get some explosive stuff on the weekend episodes with the way, Akhil is acting around Monal Gujjar, in particular.