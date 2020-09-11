The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu premiered on Star Maa on September 6 with Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Abhijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli,, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva as contestants.

Amongst all the contestants, Gangavva is the one name which is doing rounds in the social media. Until a couple of years, Gangavva, a farmer in Lamadipally but now the grand lady is a well-known face, an inspiration for all and sundry. The 58-year-old is not stepping back to entertain the audience and proved that age is just a number to prove oneself.

Bigg Boss Telugu 2 winner, Kaushal Manda in an interview with TOI said that, "I found Gangavva and her selection interesting. While most of us think of a happy post-retirement life at her age, here she is breaking all the conventions and stereotypes coming from outside the entertainment industry, actually from a remote village without any powerful background. She is indeed an inspiration for everyone. I think it was a smart move by the makers of the show to increase their rural viewership and vote bank as well."

Gangavva has an incredible fan following and already, 'Gangavva Army' is doing a great job on social media. Here are some of the tweets from Twitter.

#gangavva lekapothe #BigBossTelugu4 ledu , evaru telsina mokalu levu , evaro 2-3 mebers thappa 👍❤️ #The amount of people watching only because of #gangavva #gangavvaarmy 👍❤️🙏 even in my home also everyone eagerly waiting for her only , if anyother comes we changing channel 👍 — Tollywood Polls 🔄❤️ (@urstruly_laxma) September 10, 2020