Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is in its fifth week and all the contestants are focusing hard to make steady progress. The popular reality show has been a roller-coaster ride and its mind-boggling twists have managed to keep the audiences glued to their seats since the first day. As you all know, the weekend is round the corner which also means another impending elimination from the house.

The inmates were given the hotel task given this week by Bigg Boss which was telecast over the span of two episodes. But as it comes out, many of the show's viewers chose to skip this episode as it was not a new task for the audiences. They have \witnessed similar tasks in the previous seasons also. Only difference was every time they were tinkered a bit to make it look fresh. It would be interesting to see who wins this task and who fails which will become clear in tonight's episode.

On the other hand, Lasya, Sohel, Noel, Akhil, Monal, Abhijeet, Sujatha, Ariyana and Amma Rajasekahar have been nominated for this week's eviction. If reports are to be believed, Amma Rajasekhar and Sujatha are in danger zone this time. It is being said that they have garnered fewer votes compared to other contestants. Unconfirmed reports claim that based on numbers as on Thursday, Sujatha is at the bottom of the list. The vote swing can go either way but it seems this week's elimination could be too close to call between the two contestants. Amma Rajasekar is also at the bottom but his vote share has been increasing marginally compared to Sujatha. Amma Rajasekhar and Sujatha are at the bottom list of today's voting. The buzz on social media is that one of these two will face elimination this weekend. It would be interesting to see If Amma Rajaskhar can continue to increase his presence in the house.

Latest reports doing the rounds claim that Sohail is the new captain of the house. However, this could only be confirmed when the result of the captaincy task is announced during the telecast of the show. We will get enough answers in tonight's episode.