Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is going to witness its second elimination. As per the latest reports, two contestants are likely to step out of the BB house this week. So, this weekend episode is not going to be ordinary.

Jabardasth fame Avinash stepped into the house of Bigg Boss as wild card entrant after Kumar Sai Pampana. The housemates of the show are putting their efforts to stay in the house. The contestants came with a goal to walk out with the winner title.

In yesterday's episode, Gangavva said that she is unable to adjust to this environment and is feeling homesick. In the confession room, Gangavva said that she wants to quit the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 which is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna has been entertaining the audience and let us wait and see what is going to happen in the house of Bigg Boss.

According to the reports, Karate Kalyani and Amma Rajasekar are in danger zone and both of them may be eliminated in the second week. Noel, Monal, Kalyani, Sohail, Amma Rajasekhar, Kumar Sai, Harika, Abhijeet and Gangavva are in the nominations.

It is said that Karate Kalyani is getting less votes when compared to other contestants. If there is double eviction this week, then Amma Rajasekar is likely to be out of the show, as he was unable to grab the attention of the folks. If Gangavva walks out of the show voluntarily, then Karate Kalyani and Amma Rajasekar will be in the safe zone. Let us not decode much but wait for the weekend episode.