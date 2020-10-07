Abhijeet, with his aggression against Akhil Sarthak, won the hearts of Bigg Boss' audiences this week. Divi's strong retort to Sohel's aggressive approach also made her famous.

Post that the drama between Monal Gujjar-Abhijeet-Akhil became the centre of attraction for everyone. After a point, Amma Rajasekhar trying to manipulate others to fight also made audiences go against him.

The task that followed really made the episode interesting for public. Abhijeet with his lively comic timing attracted audiences more. Even the way he told he has a star made audiences like him more.

With Avinash getting the secret task and his way of performing it, the entertainment quotient has increased. It made audiences look forward for more fun in the next episodes.

Seems like this week will be dominated by Abhijeet and Avinash majorly with Monal Gujjar adding some drama as Tadka. Mehboob is losing his connect with audiences due to his hyper behaviour.