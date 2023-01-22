Bigg Boss Tamil Winners From Season 1 To 6 Winner

Jan 22, 2023, 11:27 IST
bigg boss tamil season 6 winner vote - Sakshi Post

Kamal Haasan Bigg Boss Tamil is entertaining the audience for the past six years in a unique way. Bigg Boss Tamil makers never left an opportunity to grab the attention of the audience. Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 has broken the TRP rating records of previous seasons. The contestants' fights and silly arguments kept viewers glued to their televisions. Well, the curtain for Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 will be down in a few hours. The three contestants who are set for the finale race are Azeem, Shivin, and Vikraman. Azeem or Vikraman are in the predictions of the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 winner.

Check Out Bigg Boss Tamil Winner List

Seasons Winner Names
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1 Arav Nafeez
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Riythvika
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 Mugen Rao
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 Aari Arujunan
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 Raju Jeyamohan
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Azeem or Vikraman(TBA)

Read More:

Tags: 
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6
bigg boss tamil winner list
bigg boss tamil winner and runner up list
bigg boss tamil season 6 winner wikipedia
Advertisement
Back to Top