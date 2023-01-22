Bigg Boss Tamil Winners From Season 1 To 6 Winner
Kamal Haasan Bigg Boss Tamil is entertaining the audience for the past six years in a unique way. Bigg Boss Tamil makers never left an opportunity to grab the attention of the audience. Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 has broken the TRP rating records of previous seasons. The contestants' fights and silly arguments kept viewers glued to their televisions. Well, the curtain for Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 will be down in a few hours. The three contestants who are set for the finale race are Azeem, Shivin, and Vikraman. Azeem or Vikraman are in the predictions of the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 winner.
Check Out Bigg Boss Tamil Winner List
|Seasons
|Winner Names
|Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1
|Arav Nafeez
|Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2
|Riythvika
|Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3
|Mugen Rao
|Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4
|Aari Arujunan
|Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5
|Raju Jeyamohan
|Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6
|Azeem or Vikraman(TBA)