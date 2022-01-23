Bigg Boss Tamil Ultimate OTT Platform, Launch Date, Timing

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 finished on a high note last week. Raju bagged the Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 trophy, while Priyanka finished as the runner-up of the show. Bigg Boss Tamil is also following the OTT concept like all other languages, including Bigg Boss Telugu. Kamal Haasan has announced that Bigg Boss Tamil OTT will be aired on OTT platforms. Kamal Hasaan will be hosting the OTT show, and the show name is "Bigg Boss Ultimate!"

Bigg Boss's Tamil OTT Launch Date:

The Bigg Boss Tamil OTT promo will be aired in a few days. There is speculation doing the rounds on social media platforms that Bigg Boss Tamil OTT might start on January 30, 2022.

Bigg Boss Tamil OTT Streaming Platform:

The audience can watch on Disney + Hotstar.

Bigg Boss Tamil OTT Timings:

Bigg Boss Tamil OTT will have a live feed. The audience can watch the show on a live feed on Disney+Hotsatr. If they are not subscribers, a one-hour episode will be shown every day on the OTT platform.

No episode of Bigg Boss Tamil OTT will be aired on Vijay TV or any other channel. Bigg Boss OTT was introduced with a unique concept by Bigg Boss Hindi maker. Let us wait and see what the Bigg Boss Tamil producers have planned to pique the audience's interest.