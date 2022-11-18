Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Contestants In Danger Zone

Bigg Bos Tamil season 6 contestants are entertaining the audience with this week's 'Royal Musuem' task. Robert Master and Rachita were chosen as the King and Queen. Queency, Ayesha, and Janany are chosen as princesses. In the process of choosing the princess, there was a heated argument between the contestants. In the task, Azeem set the new rules, which led to the fight between him and ADK. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers say that Azeem is back to his fights and arguments in the tasks after being quiet for a week.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers are eager about Manikandan's shoe issue, which has Bluetooth. Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are guessing that Kamal Haasan might take clarification from Manikandan before taking a decision on suspension.

Coming to the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 sixth week elimination, the contestants who got nominated this week are Ayesha, Azeem, Dhanalakshmi, Janany, Kathirravan, Nivaashyni, Queency, and Robert. Ayesha, Azeem, Dhanalakshmi, and Janany are in the safe zone. Queency, Roberts, Kathirravan, and Nivaashyni are in the danger zone.