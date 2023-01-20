bigg boss tamil season 6 winner prediction

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 curtains will be down in the next two days. As per the reports. Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 grand finale will be aired on January 21st and 22nd at 7 p.m. Kamal Hasaan will be hosting the finale as usual. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 has received the highest TRP rating ever for this season. Thanks to Azeem and Dhana’s fights and nasty arguments. The viewers are having discussions on the social media platform about the winner and runner-up of the show. The majority of Bigg Boss Tamil viewers predict that Azeem has a high chance to bag the trophy.

Azeem and Vikraman are on the same page with an equal score. But there is talk that Azeem will lift the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 trophy. Azeem was expected to get an exit pass at the beginning of the show. But unexpectedly, he got huge support from the audience. Azeem's fans are trending him for the win on Twitter. Equally, Vikraman is also in the lead with the highest voting percentage. We can say that Vikraman fans are giving stiff competition to Azeem fans in the voting percentage. So, the social media Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 winner predictions say that Azeem may take home the trophy. What is your opinion on it? Comment below.