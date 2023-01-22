Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Winner and Runner Up Prediction

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants are set for the grand finale. The fingers of the contestants and viewers are crossed to see who will win the trophy. Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are having debates and guesses on social media platforms. Azeem and Vikraman are in talks for the winner and runner-up. Azeem is highly rumored, and viewers believe that he may bag the trophy. Netizens say that Azeem and Vikraman are both equally deserving for the trophy. But Azeem fans are not leaving any opportunity to trend him on Twitter and all over social media. Azeem has received the highest voting percentage over Vikraman. Vikraman and Azeem gave stiff competition to each other in the tasks.

It is worth mentioning that Vikraman and Azeem maintained the same energy levels from day one of the show. Azeem’s rude behavior in task and Vikraman’s calm nature have gained viewers' attention.

On the other hand, Shivin's followers are hyping her and predicting her for a win. But the reports say that Shivin might end as the second runner-up of the show. Let us wait and watch who will bag the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 trophy.