Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Winner Is…

Hey, Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 viewers are eager to know who won the trophy. Then check this out. Yes, it's confirmed as expected Azeem has bagged the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 trophy. Fronthebpast two days netizens we're highly predicting yhaybAzeem have many chances to lift the trophy. Azeem fans have started celebrations on social media platforms and trending #Azeem on Twitter. Azeem impressed the audience with his performance and he did not give up on any difficult tasks. It is also worth mentioning that Azeem fans worked hard and rooted for him 24/7 on Twitter and Instagram. Earlier, there was confusion between Azeem and Vikraman that who will win the trophy because a few unofficial Bigg Boss Tamil 6 pages said that Vikraman won the trophy. Anyway, the rumors seem to be rumors. Well, Vikraman ended up as runner up followed by Shivin as second runner-up.