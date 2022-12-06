Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Wild Card Entry This Week?

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 has completed eight weeks and entered its ninth week with twists and fights in the game. Queency is the recent contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house. The contestants who left the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 house are ADK, Amudhavanan, Ayesha, Azeem, Dhanalakshmi, Janany, Kathirravan, Manikandan, Nandhini, Rachitha, Ram, Shivin, and Vikraman. The contestants are giving their best to impress the audience and get into the final round. Azeem, Vikraman, and Shivin are emerging as the strongest contestants in the house.

Talking about the wild card entry in Bigg Boss Tamil season 6, there are many speculations doing the rounds on social media about which celebrity will enter the show. Earlier there was rumour that Bigg Boss Tamil OTT Season 1 contestant might make an entry to the show. A section of the audience say that there will be no wild card entry this season because the show is already halfway to the grand finale. Well, netizens' expectations for a wild card entry are high, and they are suggesting to Vijay Television a couple of celebrities names.