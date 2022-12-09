Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Voting Result Week 9

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants are grabbing the attention of the audience attention by their fights and arguments in the tasks. We can say that viewers are glued to their televisions to watch the drama. Azeem, and Dhanalakhsmi fight with other contestants in every week's captaincy task, which gives Vijay Television a good TRP rating. As the show completed its 60th episode, Bigg Boss announced unique task to the contestants. Bigg Boss Tamil viewers loved Shivin's character. Well, Azeem's and Vikraman's fans are having a war on social media over their performance and behaviour.

The contestants who got nominated for this week's elimination process are Azeem, Shivin, Janany, ADK, Amudhavanan, Ram, and Ayesha. Azeem and Shivin are at the top with the highest voting percentage. Meanwhile, the contestants who are in the safe zone are Azeem, Shivin, Janany, ADK, and Amudhavanan. The contestants who are in the danger zone are Ram and Ayesha. The predictions say that Ayesha may get evicted in the ninth-week elimination. Ayesha fans are trending her with " #AyeshaDeservesToStay".