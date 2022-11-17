Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Voting Result Week 6

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 is getting the highest TRP rating like never before in Tamil Bigg Boss History. In yesterday's episode, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestants were shocked to learn that one of the contestant's shoes had a Bluetooth connection, which is against the Bigg Boss rules. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 crew took Mainkandan's shoe for checking. This news has come out when Manikandan said to his co-contenders about his shoe that has Bluetooth connection enabled. The video went viral on social media platforms.

Talking about this week's elimination process, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestants who are on the sixth-week nomination list are, Ayesha, Azeem, Dhanalakshmi, Janany, Kathirravan, Nivaashyni, Queency, and Robert. According to the unofficial Bigg Boss Tamil 6 voting results, Ayesha, Azeem, Dhanalakshmi, and Janany are in the safe zone. Kathirravan, Nivaashyni, Queency, and Robert are in danger zone. Anyway, the voting percentage changes as per the contestants' performances. Let's wait and watch for the final voting result on the weekend episode.

