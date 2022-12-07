Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Viewers Praise Shivin's Performance

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 contestants are entertaining the audience with intense drama and fights in the tasks. The contestants are grabbing the eyeballs of the audience and keeping them glued to their televisions. Azeem and Dhanalakshmi are not stepping back to give controversial content to the show. It is worth mentioning that their ugly spats in the tasks. Though their fights are irritating but Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers enjoy them and they set the internet on fire. Azeem and Dhana were expected to leave the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house in the first few weeks, but it seems like the makers are saving them for content. Well, Vikraman and Shivin have emerged as the two strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house. Shivin has impressed the audience from day one with her performance.

A section of the audience predicts that Shivin will bag the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 trophy if she continues to play in the same way. On Twitter, people are praising her for her recent performance in the devil task.

Check out the Tweets: