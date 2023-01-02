Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Unexpected Twist Ahead

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants are heading towards the grand finale week and they are giving their best to entertain the audience. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 completed its 12 weeks and entered 13th week with lot of drama and fights. Manikanta is the recent contestant to get evicted from the house. The contestants who are in the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 glasshouse are ADK, Amuthavanan, Azeem, Kathiravan, Nandhini, Rachitha, Shivin, and Vikraman. As there are two more weeks left Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers are predicting that makers might plan mid-week elimination this week. The buzz says that either double elimination or mid-week elimination will be planned this week. Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 viewers are having fun and enjoying the fights of the contestants. As if now Azeem, Shivin, and Vikram are in the top 3 positions.