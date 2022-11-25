Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Seventh Week Voting Percentage

Hey, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 viewers are you eager to know about this week's elimination results? The contestants are giving their best and proving themselves to the audience. They are grabbing the attention of the viewers and keeping them glued to their television to watch the drama and fights over silly issues. Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is getting good TRP rating than previous seasons, thanks to Dhanalakshmi and Azeem's controversial content. Talking about this week's elimination process, the contestants who are on the seventh-week nomination list are Amudhavanan, Robert, Dhanalakshmi, Manikanta, Azeem, and Ram. As per the unofficial Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 voting result, Amudhavanan and Robert are in the danger zone.

Check out the contestants voting percentage in week 7

Amudhavanan: 55.83%

Robert: 53.28%

Dhanalakshmi: 76%

Manikanta: 78.45%

Azeem: 88.52%

Ram: 85.38%