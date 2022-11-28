Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Nomination List Week 8

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 has completed its seventh week and entered the eighth week. The day in the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house are passing with contestants fights and high drama. The makers of Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 released the first promo, and Bigg Boss has asked to nominate two contestants for this week's eviction list. Even this week also contestants are asked for open nominations. Bigg Boss instructed contestants to place a plate full of cream on the faces of the contestants they wish to nominate while explaining why. Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants behaved in this week's nominations after host Kamal Hasaan schooled them in the weekend episode for crossing their line.

Vikraman nominates Queency and Rachitha. Manikandan then says that Rachitha is playing safe game. Meanwhile, Dhanalakshmi nominates Queency and Kathirravan based on last week's task. However, we will get to the actual nomination reasons in tonight's episode. According to social media sources, the contestants who got nominated for this week's elimination process are Rachitha, Queency, Kathirravan, Dhanalakshmi, and Janany. Anyway, we should wait for the official nomination list in tonight's episode.